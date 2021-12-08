$126.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce sales of $126.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $480.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,804. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.