$224.18 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $224.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.15 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $812.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $948.10 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. 1,679,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,520. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

