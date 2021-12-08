DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report sales of $560.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.55 million to $562.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $430.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $15.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,723,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,433. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.51 and its 200-day moving average is $267.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

