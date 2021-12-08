$438.29 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post sales of $438.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.95 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 308,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atlas has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

