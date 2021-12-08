Zacks: Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.01 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 399,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $404.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

