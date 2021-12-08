Dimecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.45 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $301.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00202997 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

