Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.23. 263,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,698. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $83.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

