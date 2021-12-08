Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng Sells 2,645 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $56,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KRT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 3,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.48. Karat Packaging Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

