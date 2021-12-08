Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells 25,850 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90.

AMWL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Well by 234.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 14.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 179.0% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

