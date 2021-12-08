Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. 1,596,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

