Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of CPG stock remained flat at $$5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,350,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,797. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,552.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 312,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 240,609 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.