Primas Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Primas has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $7.51 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00325075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

