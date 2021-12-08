Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $160.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

SIEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. 92,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $88.64.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

