Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $214.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $230.90 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 998%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $459.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $475.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $543.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 1,317,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,108. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

