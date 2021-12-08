Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.29. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.