Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,930. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $755.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

