Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 180,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $783.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

