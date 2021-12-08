Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $42,821,520.95 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23.

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39.

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,491,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

