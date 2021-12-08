Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 60,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $335,612.74.

On Monday, October 25th, William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,322,597.80.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.85. 354,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

