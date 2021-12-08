CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.94 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. CertiK has a market cap of $98.27 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00059095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.19 or 0.08722184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,978.89 or 1.00640071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002815 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,638,596 coins and its circulating supply is 59,994,441 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

