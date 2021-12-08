Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT at $14.64

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,579. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.32%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

