$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

AOSL stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 547,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,623. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

