Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $2.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $12.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $13.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 196,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,392. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $229.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

