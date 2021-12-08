TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 93,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,480. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
