TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 93,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,480. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.