Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target at $2.98

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 620,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 117.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $649,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

