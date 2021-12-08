$128.80 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce $128.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.70 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $640.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,141,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,137. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.48. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

