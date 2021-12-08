Veil (VEIL) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $281.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,353.82 or 0.99190128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00292048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00434735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00181158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

