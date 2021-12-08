Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,028. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $153.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.71. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

