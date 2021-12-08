Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $23.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.57 billion and the highest is $24.20 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.95 billion to $113.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

PFE traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $51.41. 1,674,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,775,031. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $288.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

