Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives $120.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CBOE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 516,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

