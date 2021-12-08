Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce $5.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.56 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 3,978,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.