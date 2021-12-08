Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce $5.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.56 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 3,978,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

