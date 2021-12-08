Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $832,329.13

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $832,329.13 and $1,015.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00042195 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

