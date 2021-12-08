Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NAPA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 670,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 307,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

