Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.25

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.25 ($0.20) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lowland Investment’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LWI remained flat at $GBX 1,330 ($17.64) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,318.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,355.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Lowland Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.23). The firm has a market cap of £359.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.13.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

