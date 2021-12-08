Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.80.

Biogen stock traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

