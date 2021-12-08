DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 204,304 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204,304 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $269,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $464.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

