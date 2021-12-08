Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Shares of EW stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.46. 3,353,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,337. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

