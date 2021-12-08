Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.
EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.84.
Shares of EW stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.46. 3,353,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,337. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27.
In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.