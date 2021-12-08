Novacoin Price Tops $0.23 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $544,328.28 and $942.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,147.84 or 0.99397804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.70 or 0.00851714 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.