$0.88 EPS Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. 861,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 478,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

