The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:DDRLF remained flat at $$35.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

