McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.35 to $22.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.33. McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.350-$22.950 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $226.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,937. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

