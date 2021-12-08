Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

