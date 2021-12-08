MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,394 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of CVX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.