Cowa LLC Sells 7,121 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

