-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 330,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,745. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 147,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $800,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

