Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy Acquires 4,450 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,077.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SYNL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 54,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.