Loki Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,451.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.73 or 0.08744475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00324476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00950532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00081211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.00419260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00296651 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.