Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $102.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Plexus by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,748. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

