Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives $14.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zhihu by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after buying an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,722,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,817,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 2,297,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,015. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

