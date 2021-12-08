National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. 360,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.